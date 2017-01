Jan. 4, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 An OOIDA member has received a patent on a device that could change the way dynamometer tests are done. We’ll have that, plus information on a down close to 2016 freight; a DUI issued for coffee consumption; an increase in diesel prices and what’s driving it; a scenic highway’s road signs becoming souvenirs; and a summit in our nation’s capital about automated vehicles. Copyright © OOIDA Comments