Senate Committee sets date for DOT secretary nomination hearing The nomination hearing for President-elect Donald Trump’s designee Elaine Chao will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.



Following Trump’s announcement that he had selected Chao to lead the Department of Transportation, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, praised the selection in a press release.



“Elaine Chao is very well qualified to lead the Department of Transportation as Secretary. I support the president-elect’s choice and expect the Senate Commerce Committee will expeditiously consider this nomination once the new Congress begins in January,” Thune said in the release. “From safely integrating unmanned aircraft into our skies to supporting development of self-driving vehicles, the Department of Transportation has responsibility for overseeing fundamental changes happening in our transportation system.



“As a former Secretary of Labor and Deputy Secretary of Transportation, as well as a former chair of the Federal Maritime Commission, Elaine Chao has a distinguished record of serving the nation, and has already shown she can work effectively with members on both sides of the aisle. Her leadership will benefit the Department of Transportation in guiding investment in our infrastructure and making transportation safer and better for the public.”



Chao has also met with Thune in early December 2016 to discuss priorities for the Department of Transportation. Thune highlighted challenges facing the department, including meeting the transportation needs of rural states and at the same time overseeing the development of “cutting-edge” transportation systems like self-driving vehicles and unmanned aircrafts.



Chao detailed her priorities for the Department in her nominee questionnaire form submitted to the Senate Commerce Committee.



Effective enforcement, getting the most bang for the buck, and considering new technologies are top priorities for the agency according to her responses in the questionnaire.



One of the questions asked Chao to outline what she believes are the top three challenges facing the DOT, and why.



She said the No. 1 priority is to “maintain a culture of good stewardship on behalf of the American people.”



To achieve this, Chao said it will require “effective enforcement of safety measures; getting the most benefit from the department’s expenditures including strengthening its planning and acquisition practices; and preparing for the future by considering new technologies in our infrastructure.”



Chao’s second and third priorities for the DOT involve infrastructure. Focused on repair and new construction, she identified the possibility of reducing regulatory burdens when necessary.



She also recognized the cash-strapped Highway Trust Fund and the processes that can contribute to inefficient spending of the fund’s resources.



“With or without a new infusion of funds, it is necessary to look at the existing processes for infrastructure development and find more efficient ways to address bottlenecks in planning and permitting,” she wrote.



Of interest to cross-country truckers, Chao also noted that a “big challenge will be to strive for equity between urban and rural areas, among different modes of transportation, and other competing and equally deserving stakeholders.”



Following next week’s confirmation hearing, the committee can vote whether to recommend Chao for appointment to the post of Secretary of Transportation to the full Senate. The Senate then has a few options, but ultimately they are to vote for or against, or take no action, on the appointee. If confirmed, she will be seated to the Cabinet position.



If confirmed, Chao would replace Anthony Foxx as head of the Department of Transportation. The Trump transition team has not named a selection to replace Scott Darling as administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Copyright © OOIDA Comments