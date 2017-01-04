Roster set for Senate committee charged with transportation oversight

Amidst great anticipation – and perhaps anxiety in some cases – about what is to come with the new Trump administration, things are taking shape in the Senate in terms of committee oversight for the transportation sector.



On Jan. 3 the Senate Republican leadership announced their party’s members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.



The full committee will be chaired by Sen. John Thune, R-D.C. He retains that position from the previous session of Congress.



Joining Thune representing the Republican Party on the committee will be:

Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)

Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Deb Fischer (R-Neb.)

Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)

Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)

Dean Heller (R-Nev.)

Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.)

Mike Lee (R-Utah)

Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

Cory Gardner (R-Colo.)

Todd Young (R-Ind.)

In the committee shuffle, departing the committee are Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont. New to the committee are Inhofe, Lee, Capito and Young.



The Democrats named their members of the Committee over the holiday recess. They will be led on the committee by Ranking Member Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.



The Democratic leadership also named the following to the committee:

Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii

Ed Markey, D-Mass.

Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Tom Udall, D-N.M

Gary Peters, D-Mich.

Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.

Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

Departing the committee are Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D.-W.Va. New members of the committee are Peters, Baldwin, Duckworth, Hassan and Masto.



While the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee has oversight on transportation issues and agencies – like the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration – a lot of the hearings and such will happen at the subcommittee level. For trucking that will be before members of the Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety and Security Subcommittee. The members of that subcommittee will be named later, likely within a week or so.