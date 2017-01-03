Ex-trucking investor draws 70-month sentence for wire fraud, tax evasion The former president of a defunct investment firm that specialized in buying trucking companies was sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud and tax evasion.



Christopher A. Jansen, 64, of St. Charles, Ill., was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $269,978 in restitution, according to a judgment handed down by U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Kapala on Dec. 28, 2016. Jansen initially pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, 2008.



According to the plea agreement, Jansen was president of Baytree Investors Inc., an Illinois corporation engaged in acquiring trucking companies. In 2001 Jansen learned DFC Transportation, a trucking company headquartered in Huntley, Ill., was for sale. Jansen admitted in his plea agreement that he created a Delaware corporation, DFCTC Holding Inc., and arranged for DFCTC to purchase DFC with money Jansen would borrow using DFC receivables as collateral. Jansen also admitted to arranging for other individuals to be the owners of DFCTC, including some who had previously invested in other Baytree business acquisitions that had failed.



After purchasing the trucking company, Jansen arranged for DFC to borrow more money from a bank, and without authorization ordered employees to transfer money from DFC to DFCTC for himself and others for their personal use. Specifically, on March 22, 2002, Jansen ordered the transfer of $250,000 by wire from a DFC account in Utah to a DFCTC account in St. Charles, for his own personal benefit and the benefit of others, without disclosing it to the shareholders or directors of either corporation.



In pleading guilty, Jansen also admitted to attempted income tax evasion for the year 2002, evading income tax for the year 2002, and also using a bank account in the name of a dissolved corporation, Talcott Financial Corp., to receive his income and disburse his expenditures.