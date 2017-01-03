Average diesel prices reach highest since August 2015

The average price of a gallon of on-highway diesel went up 4.6 cents to $2.586 per gallon for the week ending Monday, Jan. 2. This marks the fifth consecutive increase after four straight weeks of decreases and the highest prices since Aug. 17, 2015, when diesel was at $2.615.



Diesel price averages went up in all 10 regions in the U.S., according to the Energy Information Administration. The largest average increase was in the Central Atlantic region, where prices at the pump went up by 8.9 cents per gallon. Prices increased by 1.9 cents in the Rocky Mountain region, the smallest increase in the nation.



Following are the average prices by region as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.586, up 4.6 cents

East Coast – $2.627, up 5.4 cents

New England – $2.665, up 5.4 cents

Central Atlantic – $2.776, up 8.9 cents

Lower Atlantic – $2.514, up 3.6 cents

Midwest – $2.54, up 5.1 cent

Gulf Coast – $2.451, up 3 cents

Rocky Mountain – $2.535, up 1.9 cents

West Coast – $2.847, up 4 cents

West Coast less California – $2.757, up 3 cents

California – $2.921, up 5 cents

According to ProMiles, the average retail price at truck stops was $2.541 on Monday morning, a 3.4-cent increase from last week.



ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, continues to offer its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.



A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.



TruckMiles.com listed the daily average price for Tuesday at $2.629, with truckers in Rhode Island paying an average of $3.029 per gallon, the highest in the nation. Truckers in Missouri are paying a national low of $2.381 per gallon, according to the site. No states in the Lower 48 states have been listed in excess of $4 per gallon at the pump since Dec. 4, 2014. Two states in the contiguous U.S. – Pennsylvania and Rhode Island – have average prices above $3, the first time since Dec. 1, 2015. No states have reported average diesel prices below $2 since April 27, 2016.



AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.506 for Tuesday, 25.8 cents more expensive than this time last year and 10.9 cents more than a month ago.



In separate energy news, according to the New York Mercantile Exchange, light sweet crude (also known as West Texas Intermediate) for February delivery was trading at $52.42 at noon CDT on Tuesday, a $1.48 decrease from last Tuesday and a $1.30 decrease from its last settlement price. The price of Brent crude oil for March settlement was listed at $55.54, a 55-cent decrease from last Tuesday and a $1.28 decrease from its last settlement price.



According to Reuters, oil prices on Tuesday declined in response to the U.S. dollar strengthening to its highest since 2002. Oil prices in 2016 experienced the largest annual increase since 2009. Oil production cuts agreed upon by OPEC and other oil-producing countries began on Sunday, Jan. 1.