Pennsylvania tolls to go up on Jan. 8, ninth consecutive annual increase

A new year means new tolls for Pennsylvania. Last year, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 6 percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and cash customers in 2017, according to a PTC press release.



Effective Jan. 8, 2017, the toll increase will be used to pay back money needed to rebuild and widen the 75-year-old turnpike system and other funding obligations. Toll increases for a route entering from Ohio and exiting to New Jersey will be as follows:

Class 5 (30,001-45,000 pounds): $109.02 to $115.57 (E-ZPass), $152.00 to $161.12 (cash)

Class 6 (45,001-62,000 pounds): $132.06 to $139.99 (E-ZPass), $184.10 to $195.15 (cash)

Class 7 (62,001-80,000 pounds): $181.19 to $192.07 (E-ZPass), $252.45 to $267.60 (cash)

Class 8 (80,001-100,000 pounds): $231.87 to $245.79 (E-ZPass), $322.90 to $342.30 (cash)

The Delaware River Bridge cashless tolling point will not increase and will remain at its current prices.



Revenue will support a 10-year plan that will inject $5.77 billion into the system, including reconstruction and widening. Money from the increase will also go toward PTC’s obligation to fund other ground-transportation enhancements in the commonwealth each year. Since last year, money from PTC has funded transit exclusively.



A 2007 law, Act 44, required PTC to pitch in $450 million annually to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for mass transit and other PennDOT projects. Money from PTC to PennDOT does not have to be used for turnpike-related projects.



In 2013, Act 89 decreased PTC’s obligation to $50 million a year starting in 2023. Annual toll increases ranging from 3 to 6 percent are necessary to keep up with debts and obligations, PTC Chairman Sean Logan said in statement last year. Increases will continue through 2044, and payments totaling $5 billion will be made through 2057.



In July 2015, Land Line reported the commission increased tolls by 6 percent. The latest increase marks the ninth consecutive increase for the toll system.