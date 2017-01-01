New York City bridge tolls going electronic, penalties going up in 2017

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced at least one New Year’s resolution for 2017: open-road tolling in New York City. The new year will also bring in higher toll fines, stiffer penalties, and increased security near Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges and tunnels.



By the end of next year, all bridges and tunnels operated by MTA will switch to all-electronic tolling from the antiquated toll booths currently in use. Automatic tolling at the Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown Tunnels should be ready to go sometime in January.



Scheduling for the remaining bridges and tunnels includes:

Rockaway Bridges – Spring 2017

RFK Bridge – Summer 2017

Verrazano-Narrows Bridge – Summer 2017

Throgs Neck Bridge – Fall 2017

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge – Fall 2017

E-ZPass will be accepted at all new electronic toll bridges and tunnels. With the exception of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, E-ZPass users with a five-axle vehicle will pay $27.31, a 36 percent discount from the $43 paid by non-E-ZPass users. Tolls for the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge for five-axle vehicles will be $54.62 for E-ZPass users and $86 for those paying by mail.

To obtain an E-ZPass, click here.



Starting February 2017, toll fines for the aforementioned bridges will increase from $50 to $100. Fines will remain at $50 for the Marine Parkway, Cross Bay and Henry Hudson Bridges. Commercial vehicles that fail to pay tolls fees of $200 or more within a five-year period will have their registration suspended.



Security at the bridges will also increase in 2017. As vehicles pass through the bridges, cameras will scan the license plate and check for suspended registrations. Law enforcement will instantly be notified of any suspended vehicle. To enforce tolls, 150 state troopers will be deployed at MTA bridges. Troopers will also focus on counter-terrorism efforts.