Covered yet? Affordable Care Act health care policies go into effect Jan. 1 Those looking to purchase health care coverage or renew existing coverage on the Affordable Care Act’s Healthcare.gov marketplace have another important deadline around the corner.



New health insurance policies go into effect on Jan. 1, 2017. The open enrollment period began Nov. 1, and runs until Jan. 31, 2017.



For those who enroll between now and Jan. 15, 2017, your coverage starts Feb. 1, 2017. If you enroll between Jan. 16, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2017, your effective date is March 1, 2017.



If you are not already enrolled in a public or private health care plan or do not have health insurance through an employer-provided plan, the open enrollment period is the time to purchase coverage or risk paying a tax penalty.



Those who do not enroll in a qualifying plan during the open enrollment period will be unable to purchase health insurance in 2017 unless they have a qualifying event such as loss of job, marriage, divorce, birth of a child, or moving to another state.



Those who purchased plans through a public or private insurance marketplace have the opportunity to renew the same plan or shop for different coverage during the open enrollment period. In most instances, you will be automatically re-enrolled in your same plan. However, if your insurance company withdraws from the particular state marketplace you are in altogether, your coverage will lapse and you will need to pick a new plan and provider.



According to a news release from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 6.4 million Americans have signed up for health insurance coverage via the HealthCare.gov marketplace, up about 400,000 enrollees compared to the same time last year. The original deadline of Dec. 15 for Jan. 1 coverage, was the biggest day of any open enrollment ever, with 670,000 plan selections, breaking last year’s Dec. 15 record of 600,000. To meet high demand, CMS extended the deadline for Jan. 1 coverage by two business days.



Not having health insurance could cost you at tax time. In 2016, the penalty for not having an ACA-compliant insurance plan or forgoing coverage altogether was the greater of either $695 per adult plus $347.50 per child or 2.5 percent of family income in excess of the previous year’s income tax filing thresholds. The penalty is capped at an amount equal to the national average premium for a Bronze plan, which is the minimum coverage available by law. In 2016, that cap was $2,085 for a family. Beginning in 2017, the flat fee portion of the penalty will be indexed to inflation. Fees are paid as a part of the filing process for federal income tax returns.



Due to significant changes to the health care insurance marketplace that were brought about by the ACA, the Medical Benefits Group at OOIDA will no longer offer individual major medical coverage to Association members. The Medical Benefits Group at OOIDA is working on a Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) plan as well as Voluntary Hospital Indemnity Insurance, which can be purchased with a MEC plan. Look for details in an upcoming issue of Land Line.



One of the ways in which the ACA attempts to make health insurance more affordable is by offering tax subsidies to qualified individuals who purchase insurance through state or federal exchanges. Those applying for subsidies must fall between 133 percent and 400 percent of the federal poverty level in order to qualify.



Although the individual mandate requires most Americans to carry a minimum level of insurance coverage, there are some important exceptions and special qualifications. Those exemptions include certain religious groups and Native American tribes; undocumented immigrants (who are also not eligible for insurance subsidies); incarcerated individuals; people who have VA medical care; people whose incomes are below the threshold for filing tax returns; and people who live in states that have not expanded Medicaid programs and would have qualified for Medicaid under the expanded coverage.



For a full list of exemptions and information on how to file for one, visit HealthCare.gov.



Consumers with questions are encouraged to contact the HHS call center at 800-318-2596 or visit the website above to find local help. Agents in OOIDA's Medical Benefits Group are also available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, at 800-715-9369 or via email at MedBen@ooida.com.