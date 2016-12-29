I-81 widening project in Maryland and West Virginia begins Interstate 81 in Maryland and West Virginia is getting a makeover. The $105 million I-81 widening project is underway and is expected to be completed in 2020.



Over the next several years, I-81 will be widened between U.S. 11 in West Virginia and MD 63/MD 68 (Lappans Road) in Williamsport, Md., in Washington County. The project will be a joint effort between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration.



Widening will occur over a five-mile stretch on I-81 and will result in a total of six travel lanes on the interstate. Also included will be the reconstruction of four bridges over the Potomac River and at Lappans Road; reconstruction of the interchange with MD 63/MD 68; installation of storm water management systems; and upgrading lighting, signs and guardrails to enhance safety along this corridor.



Current construction is part of the first phase of I-81 corridor improvements. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has already allocated $5 million for a 2.5-mile segment of I-81 between MD 63/MD 68 and Interstate 70. MDOT has applied for a FASTLANE federal grant for the second phase. FASTLANE, a grant program, stands for Fostering Advancements in Shipping and Transportation for the Long-Term Achievement of National Efficiencies.



According to a MDOT press release, construction will begin underneath the Potomac River bridges with no impact on traffic. Construction will be done in two phases to ensure that two travel lanes in each direction are available for travel.



Traffic volume has doubled to 63,400 vehicles a day on the I-81 corridor over the last two decades, according to MDOT, including 28 percent truck traffic. MDOT expects traffic to increase to 91,850 vehicles each day by 2035.