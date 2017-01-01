Alabama to add service hours for driver's license offices in 'Black Belt' region The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced an agreement on Wednesday to ensure that driver’s licenses services in the state will be more accessible to all residents.



In September 2015 Alabama said it was eliminating services at 31 driver’s license field offices in 30 counties.



The problem was that the closures appeared to disproportionately impact African-American residents in the state. The DOT opened an investigation in December 2015 to determine whether the action violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits entities that receive federal funding from discriminating on the basis of race, color or national origin in their programs or activities.



Through the investigation, it was determined that African-Americans in the state’s “Black Belt” region, which is named for the area’s dark, fertile soil, were being disproportionately underserved by driver’s license services in Alabama.



“The U.S. Department of Transportation took on this issue as part of our responsibility under Title VI to prevent discriminatory behavior, and I’m pleased to have reached this agreement,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a news release.



As part of the agreement, Alabama must add 2,020 hours of operation within 90 days for district and field driver’s license offices in the Black Belt region of Alabama. Copyright © OOIDA Comments