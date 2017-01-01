Vehicle registration rules in Pennsylvania change effective Dec. 31 Multiple new laws that cover vehicle registrations are set to take effect this week in Pennsylvania.



One new law in effect Saturday, Dec. 31 will save the state $3.1 million annually by doing away with renewal stickers for license plates. The savings for the state will result from no longer needing to produce and mail the stickers that have been used in the state dating back to World War II.



The three-year-old law set to be implemented this week eliminates the requirement to display the tiny stickers attached to the corner of license plates. Drivers, however, must still have their vehicles inspected and be able to produce a valid registration card when prompted by police.



In addition to saving the state money, advocates said the need for stickers no longer exists because of law enforcement agencies’ access to PennDOT’s database that provides verification of vehicle registration and insurance.



Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Lehigh, adds that eliminating registration stickers for license plates will stop vehicle sticker theft.



Critics say police departments throughout the state rely on registration stickers to quickly identify unregistered vehicles. They say dropping the sticker requirement could result in decreased insurance and registration compliance.



A separate new law gives motorists the option of renewing a vehicle registration for two years instead of one year. There is no discount available for two-year registrations.



The two-year option is not available for trucks registered under the International Registration Plan.



Another new law authorizes vehicle registrations to be done online. Permanent registration cards can also be printed.



Existing Pennsylvania law allows for a temporary document to be printed while the state mails a permanent card and registration sticker.