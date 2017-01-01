Tolling for three Kentucky-Indiana bridges begins Friday Motorists traveling along Interstate 65 and SR 265 near Louisville, Ky., will have to pony up some cash to cross three bridges beginning Friday, Dec. 30. The tolls are part of the larger Ohio River Bridges Project designed to increase the flow of traffic going in and out of the downtown Louisville area.



Tolling will start at 4 a.m. on Friday on the SR 265 Lewis and Clark Bridge, I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge and I-65 Kennedy Bridge. RiverLink will use an all-electronic tolling system with no booths, lines or stopping.



As with most electronic tolling systems, drivers with a transponder will pay less than those paying bills mailed to them. Trucks with a transponder will pay $10. Truckers without a transponder that have a prepaid account will pay $11. Truckers with neither a transponder nor a prepaid account will pay $12.



E-ZPass is accepted or drivers can get a local RiverLink transponder that is non-transferable and that works for only the three bridges.



Accounts can be opened at RiverLink.com or by phone at 855-RIV-LINK (748-5465).



Plans for tolling were introduced in October 2015 during an interim joint committee on transportation led by innovative finance manager David Talley. The proposal called for a bi-state body consisting of three Kentucky members and three Indiana members to be the only entity allowed to change toll rates.



The Ohio River Bridges Project added the Lincoln Bridge with six northbound lanes; rehabbed the Kennedy Bridge with six southbound lanes; and reconfigured the Spaghetti Junction at I-64, I-65 and I-71. An East End bridge was built eight miles upstream from downtown Louisville, which is connected to an extended Snyder Freeway (841/265), including a 1,700-foot tunnel under the Drumanard Estate in Prospect.



Kentucky is responsible for the downtown crossing whereas Indiana is responsible for the East End crossing. With a little more than $1 billion needed for each crossing, the project will cost more than $2 billion. Copyright © OOIDA Comments