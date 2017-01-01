Small-town Ohio police one step from gaining power to arrest The Ohio Legislature has endorsed a change to state law to permit all township police to make arrests during traffic stops on local highways.



Ohio law now prohibits constables in townships with up to 50,000 residents from making arrests on portions of roadway in the national highway system that is not interstate highway.



The Senate voted 30-1 this month to remove the population-based threshold to allow all township police the authority to make arrests on national highways that are not included in the interstate system. The affected roadway must be located within the territory of the officer.



The bill, HB378, now heads to Gov. John Kasich’s desk. House lawmakers approved the bill this spring on an 81-16 vote.



Republican Reps. Stephen Hambley of Brunswick and Jeffrey Rezabek of Clayton say their legislation would allow small townships the same jurisdictional rights as large townships on affected state highways.



Hambley previously noted during discussion on the bill that only seven of the state’s 1,308 townships have a population of more than 50,000. He said police in the other 1,301 townships are forbidden to make arrests.



“Our bill will go a long way in empowering township officers to arrest drunk drivers and fight drug and human trafficking in Ohio,” Hambley said in written remarks.



Rezabek added that the bill would permit a township officer to go ahead and make an arrest without being required to wait for a state trooper or county sheriff to show up.



“House Bill 378 empowers township officers to do their job more effectively,” Rezabek said.



Critics have raised concern that removing the population threshold could result in township speed traps on busy roadways.



If signed into law, the bill would take effect 90 days after receiving the governor’s signature.



