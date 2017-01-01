FMCSA confirms drug testing requirements apply to staffing agency drivers The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is confirming its drug and alcohol testing requirements include commercial drivers employed by staffing agencies.



In a notice of enforcement guidance published in the Federal Register on Dec. 23, the FMCSA says it has jurisdiction over companies who occasionally employ drivers of commercial motor vehicles.



“Commercial driver staffing agencies supply the motor carrier industry with intermittent, casual, or occasional drivers to help meet industry business demands,” the FMCSA wrote in the notice. “The staffing agency directly employs the driver and pays the driver’s wages and employment taxes. Therefore, FMCSA has jurisdiction over these companies as employers of persons (subject to Department of Transportation agency regulations).”



The FMCSA said that if staffing agencies choose, they can be responsible for ensuring compliance with all of the DOT drug and alcohol testing requirements for their commercial drivers. Those requirements include drug and alcohol testing, driver education, record retention, providing the agency access to records, and requesting drug and alcohol information from a driver’s previous employers.



However, if a staffing agency chooses not to establish its own DOT drug and alcohol testing program, then the motor carrier becomes solely responsible for compliance.