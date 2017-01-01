Clock is ticking for drivers certified by Atlanta chiropractor The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is encouraging drivers who know that they obtained their medical certification from Dr. Anthony Lefteris in Atlanta not to wait for notification from the agency before making arrangements to be retested.



Last week, the FMCSA confirmed that an estimated 6,600 drivers will have a 30-day window to retake their Department of Transportation physicals.



Lefteris, who served as a certified medical examiner operating out of the Petro Stopping Center in Atlanta, faces multiple counts of submitting false information and making false statements to the DOT. An undercover operation conducted by the Georgia Department of Public Safety revealed that examinations were incomplete, required tests were not performed, and information on the medical examination forms was falsified, the FMCSA said. A federal complaint against Lefteris, 71, was filed Dec. 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 20.



The FMCSA removed Lefteris from the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners on Dec. 2, and the agency said it intends to revoke all certificates issued by Lefteris to commercial motor vehicle operators within the past two years.



Notification letters from the FMCSA to drivers have begun to be mailed out this week. Drivers who received medical certificates from Lefteris will have 30 days from the date posted on the letter to be recertified by a medical examiner on the national registry.



However, FMCSA Spokesman Duane DeBruyne encouraged those drivers who know that their medical qualification examination was performed by Lefteris not to delay and to see a medical practitioner listed on the national registry at their earliest convenience.



Drivers who may have stopped in the Atlanta area but are not sure who performed their exam should immediately check and take the required retesting if necessary, DeBruyne said.



According to the FMCSA, Lefteris granted about 6,600 current medical certificates. Drivers affected are from 48 states, including Hawaii and Alaska. Most of the drivers are residents of Georgia.



Affected drivers who fail to receive medical recertification within the 30-day time frame will have their commercial driver’s license downgraded, and the driver will be medically disqualified from operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.



For drivers who are unsure whether or not Lefteris performed the exam, the name of the examiner can be found on the left-hand side of the medical examiner’s certificate.



A list of certified medical examiners and reviews of those examiners can be found at the OOIDA website.



Drivers and carriers with further questions regarding this situation can contact the FMCSA via email at FMCSAmedical@dot.gov, or by calling 202-366-4001.