Fuel tax rate changes in 11 states scheduled for 2017 As the calendar flips to the New Year, almost a dozen states across the country have notable increases in their fuel tax rates.



Among the affected states is New Jersey where the diesel tax is slated to more than double on Sunday, Jan. 1. As part of a $2 billion per year boost to transportation funding approved by state lawmakers this fall, the state’s gas and diesel rates were nearly tripled.



The gas rate was increased from 14.5 cents to 37.5 cents on Nov. 1. Increasing the diesel rate was delayed until the first of the year. At that time the tax rate will be raised from 17.5 cents to about 36.5 cents.



An additional 8-cent increase in the diesel rate will be imposed on July 1, 2017, to reach a total of 44.5 cents.



Gail Toth, executive director of the New Jersey Motor Truck Association, has said advocates for the diesel tax increase are either fooling themselves or do not care how it will affect trucking operations.



“Their mindset is ‘you’re going to pass it on anyway,’” Toth previously told Land Line. “So, as a result everyone is going to pay more for everything – milk, groceries ... everything. Politicians don’t want to emphasize that fact.”



Across the state line in Pennsylvania a nearly dime increase is looming.



The state now collects 51.4 cents on each gallon of gas sold in the commonwealth. The diesel rate is set at 65.1 cents. Each tax is the highest in the nation.



On Jan. 1, an increase of 7.9 cents is anticipated. The rate hikes are set by a 2013 state law that removed the state’s flat tax on fuel and instead uncapped the state’s oil company franchise tax – the tax on wholesale fuel purchases.



Michigan’s fuel tax rates are on the way up as part of a 2015 multi-bill deal to eventually raise $1.2 billion annually for transportation.



Starting Jan. 1, the state’s 19-cent-per-gallon gas tax rate is expected to increase by 7.3 cents to 26.3 cents. The 15-cent diesel rate is also set to increase to 26.3 cents.



Each year thereafter the fuel tax will increase by 5 percent, or by the inflation rate, whichever is less.



The state of Nebraska will implement another round of fuel tax increases the first of the year. The change marks the second of a four-step increase over four years. The state’s 26.7-cent-per-gallon gas tax and 26.1-cent diesel rate will increase by 1.5 cents. Additional 1.5-cent increases will kick in each year through January 2019.



A North Carolina law in effect Jan. 1 implements a new fuel tax formula. The state’s 34-cent flat rate will be multiplied by a percentage based on increases in state population and a consumer energy price index.



The tax rate will be adjusted annually. The initial increase will set the tax rate at 34.3 cents. It is expected to reach about 36 cents per gallon in 2019.



Modest increases ranging from 0.1 to 0.3 cents per gallon will also be imposed in Florida, Indiana and Georgia.



Meanwhile, Iowa is instituting a slight price break at the pump. Starting on Saturday, a penny will be lopped off the state’s fuel tax rates.



The change results from the repeal of a program in place since 1989 that collects 1 cent per gallon on fuel purchases to fund the repair of underground fuel storage tanks.



The new diesel rate will be set at 31.5 cents, and the gas rate will become 29.7 cents.



Fueling in West Virginia will also cost a tad less as of Jan. 1. A penny dip to 32.2 cents per gallon is triggered by an annual recalculation of the average wholesale price of fuel by the state Tax Department.



New York will see a price reduction of 0.8 cents per gallon.