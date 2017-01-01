Freedom Caucus wants speed limiters, ELD regs nixed Two thorny regulations in the side of truckers have been identified by the House Freedom Caucus as regs that President-elect Donald Trump should repeal after taking office.



Led by Congressman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the Freedom Caucus this past week released its list of 232 regulations they recommend for repeal after the Trump takes office in January 2017. The list was presented to Trump during a meeting this past week with Freedom Caucus members.



Included on the list was the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s electronic log mandate. Identified in 2011 as one of the costliest regulations being considered at that time, the $2 billion mandate is set to go into effect in December 2017, barring any intervention by the courts in the ongoing lawsuit brought by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.



Also on the list is the FMCSA’s proposed regulation that would mandate speed limiters on trucks operating in interstate commerce. The comment period for the vague proposal recently closed.



OOIDA leadership is grateful that Rep. Meadows, who is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, understands the “dramatic impact federal regulations can have on small trucking operations,” an alert sent to North Carolina members stated.



The Association thanked Rep. Meadows for his leadership on attempting to thwart the two mandates facing truck drivers. Copyright © OOIDA Comments