|
DAT Solutions: Thanksgiving can’t slow the spot market
|
Trucking thrusts freight index to another all-time high in September
|
NAFTA freight continued to increase year-to-year in September
|
Trucking subsector suffers another month of minor job losses
|
Tesla reveals all-electric semi with 500-mile range at breakneck speeds
|
New Bridgestone wide-base tires enhance long haul performance
|
Mercer awarded two safety awards by Kentucky Trucking Association
|
Pilot Flying J opens new location in Kansas City
|
Military vets can get help on a down payment for a new truck
|
Mack Trucks offers new ergonomic seating for the LR model
This November voters across the country will cast ballots in elections with many important races and issues. Click here to follow Land Line's coverage. It is vital that professional drivers and their families use information available to take advantage of opportunities to have a say in who's representing them and what efforts they support or reject.
A comprehensive roundup of chain laws and guidelines, now including Canada's chain laws. Here's our 2017-18 advisory.